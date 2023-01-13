BitShares (BTS) Price Reaches $0.0097 on Major Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $29.12 million and approximately $914,611.16 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00008441 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00023845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004613 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002212 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006828 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,783,612 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

