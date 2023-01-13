BitShares Price Tops $0.0097 on Top Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. BitShares has a market cap of $28.96 million and approximately $932,255.39 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00008652 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00024092 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004678 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002254 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007031 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,783,043 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.