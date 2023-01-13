Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
Black Diamond Group Trading Up 4.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $226.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13.
About Black Diamond Group
Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.
