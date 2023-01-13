BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Lessened by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 1.8% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 39.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $705,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.5% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $750.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,644. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $891.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $717.03 and a 200 day moving average of $665.09. The company has a market capitalization of $112.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.43.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

