BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Sold by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD decreased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,960 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 36.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MUI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,533. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

