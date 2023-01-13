BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Shares Up 0.7%

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.58 and last traded at $40.58. 5 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.28.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average is $37.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 150.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 90,146 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 135,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 32,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 368.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 171,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 134,764 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.