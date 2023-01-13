Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.4% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,536,085 shares of company stock valued at $180,412,256. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blackstone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.27. The stock had a trading volume of 48,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.81. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.