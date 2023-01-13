Blooom Inc. Acquires 235 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Blooom Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Blooom Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Textron by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after acquiring an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Textron by 36.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,636,000 after buying an additional 890,654 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,645,000 after purchasing an additional 915,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,738,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,143,000 after purchasing an additional 385,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXT. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

TXT stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,318. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.84.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.71%. On average, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.07%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

