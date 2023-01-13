Blooom Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Blooom Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.5% of Blooom Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Blooom Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,368. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $56.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

