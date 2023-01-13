bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Down 3.9%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.90. Approximately 153,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,391,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

bluebird bio Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $649.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37.

Institutional Trading of bluebird bio

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 8,828.28% and a negative return on equity of 173.58%. On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in bluebird bio by 142.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at $39,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in bluebird bio by 82.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

