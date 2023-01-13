BMO Capital Markets Lowers Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$25.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VET. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.30.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

TSE:VET opened at C$20.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.49. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.07 and a 52 week high of C$39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.64.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C($0.61). The firm had revenue of C$964.68 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 9.0100004 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.67%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

