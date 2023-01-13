BNB Price Up 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One BNB coin can now be bought for $286.43 or 0.01525287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $45.82 billion and approximately $620.08 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,962,573 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

