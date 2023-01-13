BNP Paribas Lowers Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) to Neutral

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
ERIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Societe Generale increased their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 55 to SEK 64 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a SEK 60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.33.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $1,847,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,251 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
- Is The Great Alibaba Recovery About To Begin?
Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.