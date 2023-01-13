Bobcoin Trading 30.8% Lower This Week (BOBC)

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. Bobcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.25 million and $3.15 million worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bobcoin has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bobcoin token can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00003291 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 72.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.68 or 0.00426968 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,768.99 or 0.30157606 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.44 or 0.00927574 BTC.

Bobcoin Profile

Bobcoin’s launch date was February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. The official message board for Bobcoin is medium.com/@bobeco. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bobcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.Embedding social impact into the heart of business.Employment creation is Bob's main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto:”

