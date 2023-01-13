Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.63 Million

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Bone ShibaSwap has a total market cap of $204.23 million and $7.63 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bone ShibaSwap token can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00006282 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bone ShibaSwap has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00434328 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,790.04 or 0.30677467 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.17 or 0.00944000 BTC.

Bone ShibaSwap Profile

Bone ShibaSwap launched on July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap's total supply is 229,930,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,365,374 tokens. The official message board for Bone ShibaSwap is shytoshikusama.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Bone ShibaSwap's official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bone ShibaSwap is www.shibatoken.com.

Buying and Selling Bone ShibaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, "Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 229,930,519.8121012 with 163,882,605.6021777 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 1.17017208 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $4,971,992.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bone ShibaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bone ShibaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bone ShibaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

