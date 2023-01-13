Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Booking by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $10.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,266.79. 3,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,941. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,010.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,903.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $37.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.64 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.