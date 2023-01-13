Boundary Creek Advisors LP Purchases New Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,000. Mosaic accounts for approximately 0.2% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Mosaic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.4% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Mosaic Price Performance

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $45.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $79.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

