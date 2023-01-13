BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management cut its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,436 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 41.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at $172,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 96.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 59,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSE BPT opened at $12.50 on Friday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $26.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust ( NYSE:BPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,267.81% and a net margin of 97.80%. The company had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.297 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

