Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BDN. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.
Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 3.6 %
Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32,106 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.
