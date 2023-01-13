Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 45,182 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $1,630,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

DFAU traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.17. 579,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,634. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.48. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $32.91.

