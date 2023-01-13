Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after buying an additional 6,251,912 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,442,000 after purchasing an additional 509,174 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,280 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,045,000 after purchasing an additional 741,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.18. 210,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,869,898. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $79.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

