Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 11,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 25,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.9 %

BMY stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.21. The stock had a trading volume of 125,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,361,264. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $153.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $61.19 and a 12-month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 74.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

