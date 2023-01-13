British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Raised to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BTLCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised shares of British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 330 ($4.02) to GBX 345 ($4.20) in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of British Land from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of British Land to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $507.50.

British Land Price Performance

Shares of British Land stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. British Land has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

British Land Cuts Dividend

British Land Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0968 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

