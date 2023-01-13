Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $580.36. 10,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,510. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $538.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.12. The stock has a market cap of $242.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.37.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.