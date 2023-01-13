Brokerages Set Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target at $8.06

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,837 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $32,601.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 315,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,299.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,837 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $32,601.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 315,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,299.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $67,495.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,410 shares of company stock valued at $359,934 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $674,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 51.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. NewView HMS SPV Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $51,506,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 97.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

HIMS opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $144.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.32 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

