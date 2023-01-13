Brokerages Set LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) PT at $88.50

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEGIF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on LEG Immobilien from €74.00 ($79.57) to €62.00 ($66.67) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oddo Bhf downgraded LEG Immobilien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on LEG Immobilien from €118.00 ($126.88) to €91.00 ($97.85) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LEG Immobilien from €92.00 ($98.92) to €87.00 ($93.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

LEGIF stock opened at $73.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.45. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $134.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

