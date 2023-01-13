Brokers Offer Predictions for The AZEK Company Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AZEK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). AZEK had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $304.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZEK. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AZEK from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $22.86 on Friday. AZEK has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,949,000 after buying an additional 21,306 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $707,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

