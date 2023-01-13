Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BKD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.91. 1,196,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,335. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Insider Activity

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 50.99% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $757.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Frank M. Bumstead bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $154,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 401,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,989.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 41,847 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,115,000 after buying an additional 6,299,168 shares during the period.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

