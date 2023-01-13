Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a research report issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.0 %

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BRO. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.