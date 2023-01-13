BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) PT Lowered to GBX 190 at Jefferies Financial Group

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 250 ($3.05) to GBX 190 ($2.31) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BT Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on BT Group from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 155 ($1.89) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded BT Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on BT Group from GBX 220 ($2.68) to GBX 230 ($2.80) in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded BT Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.44.

Get BT Group alerts:

BT Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $1.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.71.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.