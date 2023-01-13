Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.44.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BVRDF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas from €24.00 ($25.81) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas from €23.50 ($25.27) to €24.00 ($25.81) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Bureau Veritas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $33.60.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.