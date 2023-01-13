Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $281.00 at Barclays

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $230.00 to $281.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $220.79.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $222.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.95. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $249.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 37.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total value of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at $619,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company's stores offer fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts, and coats. As of October 29, 2022, it operated 893 stores in 46 states and Puerto Rico principally under the Burlington Stores name.

