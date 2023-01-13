Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Stock Price Up 5%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) shares rose 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 25,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,308,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Canaan from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Canaan Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 3.13.
Canaan Company Profile
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.
