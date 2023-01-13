Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Stock Price Up 5%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) shares rose 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 25,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,308,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Canaan from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 3.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Canaan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,436,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Canaan by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,894,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 954,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Canaan by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 532,667 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Canaan by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 324,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canaan by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,386,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,948,000 after purchasing an additional 252,678 shares in the last quarter. 15.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

