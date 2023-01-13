Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives C$30.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWB. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

TSE CWB opened at C$26.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.75. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$21.21 and a one year high of C$41.35.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$279.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$283.51 million. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

