Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives C$30.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.92.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWB. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th.
Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance
TSE CWB opened at C$26.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.75. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$21.21 and a one year high of C$41.35.
Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.
Canadian Western Bank Company Profile
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.
Featured Stories
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
- Is The Great Alibaba Recovery About To Begin?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.