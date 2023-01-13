Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, January 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0744 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance
ENDTF opened at C$10.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.77. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$8.75 and a 1 year high of C$11.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
