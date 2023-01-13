Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, January 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0744 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

ENDTF opened at C$10.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.77. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$8.75 and a 1 year high of C$11.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

