Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $120.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Capital One Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.18.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:COF opened at $101.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.81 and a 200-day moving average of $102.16. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $86.98 and a 52 week high of $162.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 18.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

