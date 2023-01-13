Cardano Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, Cardano has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001732 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion and $465.30 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.24 or 0.07483021 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00080564 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00032327 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00064526 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009641 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001119 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00023642 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000880 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,303,937,972 coins and its circulating supply is 34,518,639,817 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.