Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Stock Price Up 16.1%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF – Get Rating) shares traded up 16.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.72. 145,659 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 67,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.
Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91.
Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.
