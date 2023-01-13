Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$185.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CJT. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$274.00 to C$272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$192.00.

Cargojet Price Performance

CJT traded down C$6.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$116.17. The stock had a trading volume of 82,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,404. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$127.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$132.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$109.69 and a 1-year high of C$194.19.

About Cargojet

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$253.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 7.7600006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

