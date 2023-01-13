Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at UBS Group

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Carnival Co. & to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.68.

NYSE:CCL opened at $10.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

