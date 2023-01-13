Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CAS. CIBC cut their price objective on Cascades from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cascades from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Cascades from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.47.

Shares of CAS opened at C$8.94 on Monday. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$7.71 and a 52-week high of C$14.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$897.24 million and a PE ratio of 6.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53.

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cascades will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.80%.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall acquired 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,126.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 283,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,217,329.72.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

