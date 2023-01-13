CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 20th

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

IGR stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,248 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 44,074 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

