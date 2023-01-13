CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 20th

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 2.5 %
IGR stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR)
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’sWhat You Need to Know
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.