CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 122,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,346,061 shares.The stock last traded at $2.21 and had previously closed at $2.22.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15.
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
