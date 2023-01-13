CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 122,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,346,061 shares.The stock last traded at $2.21 and had previously closed at $2.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

CEMIG Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMIG

About CEMIG

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in CEMIG by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CEMIG by 48.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 23,845 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in CEMIG during the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CEMIG during the third quarter valued at about $4,290,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

