CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.82.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CNP opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

