CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.10

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and traded as low as $1.96. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 2,081 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CESDF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.70 to C$3.85 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

