Chain (XCN) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Chain (XCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain has a market cap of $252.90 million and $3.71 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chain has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Chain Profile

Chain Profile

Chain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official message board is blog.chain.com. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chain is chain.com.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

