Chase Investment Counsel Corp Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

V stock opened at $223.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $421.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.35. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.37.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.