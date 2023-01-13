Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAY) Shares Up 0.2%

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.39. 636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chavant Capital Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 167,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition by 4.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Chavant Capital Acquisition by 8.7% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $996,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Chavant Capital Acquisition by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 32,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

