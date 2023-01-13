Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,574 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 41,166 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 21,054 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $2.27 on Friday, hitting $151.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,482. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

