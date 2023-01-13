Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,465,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 48.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,495,000 after purchasing an additional 680,875 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 79.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,987,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,211,000 after purchasing an additional 878,120 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,765,000 after purchasing an additional 83,813 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.73.

CHK stock opened at $91.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $61.45 and a one year high of $107.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.67.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $3.16 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.46%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

